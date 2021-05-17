Renewed or Canceled? Get the Scoop On the Fates Of All Your Favorite Shows

Watch : MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Must-See Moments

We've got good news and bad news, and we're still waiting on more.

It's Upfronts time for the TV networks, which means they're deciding on the futures of their shows as they look towards the 2021-2022 schedule. Most series get to look forward to new seasons, but not everyone can be so lucky, and there have certainly been a few heartbreaks this year already.

Fox said goodbye to its serial killer family drama Prodigal Son, while ABC pulled the plug on Rebel, Call Your Mother, Mixed-ish, For Life and American Housewife. CBS has canceled The Unicorn and the beleaguered All Rise, right after showrunner Greg Spottiswood was fired after allegations of misconduct, per THR.

Black-ish and This Is Us are both heading into their final seasons, while Grey's Anatomy is still kicking as it prepares for season 18. Newbies Young Rock, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, Home Economics, Law & Order: Organized Crime and Call Me Kat are all on their way back for second seasons, and that's just some of the news for the broadcast networks.