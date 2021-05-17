Justin Hartley Privately Marries Sofia Pernas

Watch : How Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Are Moving On

This is marriage! Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are officially Mr. and Mrs., a source tells E! News.

The This is Us star recently got hitched to The Brave actress after about a year of dating. The couple first sparked marriage speculation on Saturday, May 1, when they were photographed at the beach in Malibu wearing bands on their ring fingers, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Both Justin, 44, and Sofia, 31, looked casual in T-shirts, jeans and sunglasses for their outing. The groom was seen sipping from an apparent beer bottle, while showing off his fiery red ring, whereas the bride carried a wine glass and had on a silver-toned band.

Then, during Sunday's 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Justin and Sofia walked the red carpet wearing matching rings on those fingers.

They've yet to share details about their wedding day.