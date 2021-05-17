Why Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn Aren't Ready to Squash Their Feud

There's a reason Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn were nominated for Best Fight at the 2021 MTV TV & Movie Awards.
The Selling Sunset co-stars have a frosty relationship that continues to this day. As they prepare for seasons four and five to drop on Netflix, Christine and Chrishell caught up with E! News (in separate interviews, of course) about where they stand while filming the new seasons.
"We don't really talk that much," Christine spilled of their dynamic. "We're, as she would say, we coexist. We coexist in the office. But I have amazing new friends, new cast members on the show, so I'm excited to work with them and film with them."
In Chrishell's words, "We are colleagues." She laughed and added, "You know, we're trying to keep it professional."
The frenemies are nominated alongside Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West; The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice; Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race's Kandy Muse and Tamisha Iman; and Legendary's Law Roach and Dominique Jackson. The winners of the Best Fight prize will be revealed on Monday, May 17, during the Unscripted special of the 2021 MTV TV & Movie Awards.
"How ironic," Christine noted of her nod. "I never thought I'd be rewarded for being a bitch but I'm excited, I'm honored, I'm happy to be here."
Chrishell said, "It's an honor I never expected. I can truly say that. But I'm honored, I think it's fun. I don't think we'll beat the Kardashians, but it will be hilarious if we actually did."
And from the sound of things, fans can expect more feuds in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. "More parties, more drama, more fights, more tears," Christine teased.
Chrishell said she's really excited about "certain people who've agreed to be on the show" that she's been working with. "I'm just really excited. It's all of the things that you love and a lot more," the Dancing With the Stars alum told E! News.
She seems to have been kept on her toes this past year, in regards to her personal life. Last fall, she had to set the record straight when unfounded rumors surfaced about her breaking up the marriage of her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko. Then, she started dating a different DWTS castmate, Keo Motsepe, though things fizzled out after a whirlwind two months. And she finally reached a divorce settlement with Justin Hartley in January.
"The show does a really tasteful job of following our lives," she reflected of the drama on and offscreen. "If [there's] anything we've learned through this past crazy year, [it's] that being open and honest about those things is a good thing."
The real estate agent, 39, continued, "You don't have to pretend that everything is great when it's not, so I actually embrace it. I think it's great that people have connected with it, and they've identified with some of the struggles we go through."
"I've embraced it, and I feel like it just makes the whole experience that much better," she went on. "Because then you don't have anything to hide... You'll get to follow me through all kinds of stuff, good and bad, which I think is part of the reason why the show works. Yes, you want all that glossy glamour, but it actually shows the real stuff, too."
Chrishell confirmed she's currently "single and ready to mingle!" and is open to new people in her life.
"I'm definitely focusing on my career, but I'm obviously open to anything that could happen," she said, joking that she's preparing for hot girl summer with "lots of bikini wax."
"No, I'm kidding. I guess, I have been hitting the gym," Chrishell added. "I don't know. I'm a complete waste in this category. I don't know what I'm doing, I have no idea."
Christine, on the other hand, could not be less single. She wed Christian Richard in 2019 and they're currently expecting their first child together. Now that she's "about to pop" in about two weeks, she joked to E! News, "I don't think we're ever really ready as moms, but I'm ready as I'll ever be."