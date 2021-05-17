12 Snacks to Get You Through Your Workday

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Monday, friends!

If you're feeling empowered to get that bread this week, we love that for you! But, remember to take care of your body while you're making money moves. Since we love our walks to the kitchen to break up our workday, we thought we'd share 12 of our favorite snacks that will help you stay on task and make those kitchen trips a bit more healthy.

Scroll below for the tasty workday must-haves that you won't want to share with your co-workers.