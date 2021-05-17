Lili Reinhart Speaks Out About "Exhausting" 11-Year Battle With Depression

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her 11-year experience with depression. The Riverdale star and fierce mental health advocate shared some wisdom on her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 16, reflecting on her own challenges and offering encouragement to her fans.
"Some days I feel really defeated by my depression," Lili, 24, wrote. "It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable."
She said, "This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore."
The actress and producer, who has said she felt like a "prisoner" on the set of Riverdale this season, then gave some advice to others that may be struggling.
"You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone," she continued. "Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations."
Lili explained her philosophy: "But remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day."
Currently working on her next film Plus/Minus, Lili has previously shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated her anxiety because of the new fears and issues with going out in public. Talking to author Sylvester McNutt III last July, she said, "I get myself hyped up about very dumb things. And I do that all the time. I remind myself, 'Why the hell are you stressing yourself out about going to the damn post office?'"
She recalled that her panic attacks began around age 13, saying, "Every day, in my eighth-grade year, I would cry in the morning."
The Ohio native added, "I would pretend to be sick to my mom. I did not want to go to school. I did everything in my power to not go to school. I hated it. It caused me so much anxiety."
She isn't the only one from the cast of the hit CW show that's had a difficult year. Camila Mendes told Paper magazine in April that she—along with co-stars Lili and Madelaine Petsch—have been each other's shoulder to lean on during the pandemic.
"We all got out of relationships at the same time and then went through this pandemic together," Camila reflected. "And now we've been bonded by how much change has happened. Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we've never been closer than we have this season."