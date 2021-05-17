Here's Proof Kylie Jenner Is Ready to Build a Swimwear Empire

Will you be splashing around in Kylie Jenner swimwear this summer?



According to documents obtained by E! News, the 23-year-old reality TV star filed to trademark Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner. The paperwork specifies the possible line would include everything from swimwear and beach cover-ups to tops, bottoms, headwear, footwear—and robes.



And the options don't stop there. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics intends to have accessories to match, which are set to include sunglasses, swim goggles and swim floats for "safety purposes."



It sounds like fans could be covered from head to toe whenever the already-anticipated launch happens.



Although Kylie herself has yet to spill the details, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's reported decision to launch her own swim line makes perfect sense—considering her Instagram includes countless snaps of the mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi at her bikini-best. Whether she's hanging with her sisters or just posting a solo pic, the reality TV star has warmed up social media with her steamy beach bod photos.