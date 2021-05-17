Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in Private Wedding Ceremony

Ariana Grande is officially a Mrs.!
A rep for the pop star confirms she married real estate broker Dalton Gomez in a private wedding ceremony held at her Montecito, Calif. home this past weekend.
According to a source, "[The wedding] was tiny and intimate. There was a lot of love and everyone is really happy."
A separate source adds their guest list was comprised of about 20 "close family and friends," which was just to Ariana's liking. The source said, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."
Ari's walk down the aisle comes five months after Dalton popped the question with a dazzling diamond and pearl ring.
In the weeks leading up to the couple's surprise nuptials, a source close to the "7 rings" songstress told E! News exclusively they weren't planning a "huge, extravagant event." Instead, the insider explained that Ariana and Dalton were focused on "figuring out what their options are for an intimate ceremony."
The singer and her beau have offered few details about their relationship, with the source explaining Ariana "has been very respectful and tries not to share a lot about their relationship." However, the insider said Dalton acknowledges "it comes with the territory when you are dating a celeb."
The insider added that behind closed doors, "Dalton treats Ariana like a queen and they have a lot of fun together."
Dalton and Ariana began hanging out last March, amid the coronavirus pandemic, before going public with their relationship in May for Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.
Shortly thereafter, the pair began posting about their romance on social media. At the time, a source credited the pandemic for bringing the lovebirds together, sharing, "She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."
By October, a source confirmed Ariana was already "madly in love" with the real estate agent.
"It's a very healthy relationship," the insider shared. "They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."
Then, on Dec. 20, the pop star confirmed she was engaged to Dalton, writing on Instagram, "Forever n then some."