How Artem Chigvintsev Made Nikki Bella's First Mother's Day "Extra Special"

Nikki Bella's first Mother's Day couldn't have been more special.
At the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Total Bellas star exclusively dished to E! News on how fiancé Artem Chigvintsev made her feel special on Mother's Day. Per the retired WWE superstar, she "woke up to presents" on Sunday, May 9.
"Artem just made it so special in so many ways," she said. "It felt like it was my birthday, he had all these plans, I woke up to presents."
Twin and co-star Brie Bella, who joined Nikki for the interview, quipped, "Presents?!"
In response to this, Nikki acknowledged that she knows that this won't "happen every Mother's Day," but enjoyed the special treatment on her first one ever as a mom. She added, "That was my first and he just made it extra special. And the love, not just the material things but the love, too."
However, as the mother of one later revealed, Artem gave her some pretty jaw-dropping gifts. "So, he got me a Louis Vuitton backpack," she shared. "And a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. And you know, Artem doesn't ever write me cards and he wrote me a beautiful card and I think that meant more to me than anything because that's one thing I always wish he would do."
According to Nikki, the sentimental card was signed from both Artem and their son Matteo Chigvintsev, which made the E! personality "emotional."
Nikki reflected, "It was really nice."
As for Brie? She spent Mother's Day celebrating her oldest child, Birdie Danielson. "Mine was special because it was Birdie's birthday," she explained. "So, I made it more about her, but I feel like that's what a mother does."
We're sure Birdie appreciated the special attention as, Brie noted to E! News, the oldest Danielson child has been "having a hard time" adjusting to big sister life. "So, she did love him," Brie said with a laugh. "No. She loves him but right now there's just that stage where they both fight over mommy."
And, as Aunt Nikki spilled, Birdie's little brother Buddy Danielson has been pulling her hair "a lot." Nikki commented, "She doesn't understand that, she takes it personally."
Although the now four-year-old is struggling a bit with her big sister role, Brie assured us that Birdie "does well with him."
