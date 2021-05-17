Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects on Monarchy's "Terrible Missed Opportunity" With Meghan Markle

Watch : Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Orpah Tell-All

Jodie Turner-Smith was hopeful about Meghan Markle's impact on the monarchy before her and Prince Harry's royal exit.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the British actress, who will soon portray King Henry VIII's wife Anne Boleyn in the U.K'.s upcoming Channel 5 series, shared her thoughts on the institution and the missed opportunity they had with the Duchess of Sussex.

While Jodie admitted she's only seen a few episodes of The Crown—she told the outlet it's not really her cup of tea—she did share her thoughts on the real-life monarchy. "I would not consider myself a monarchist," she said. "I think it's interesting that the institution is not changing with the time, or quickly enough. We have to look at things in a modern context. And only then we will recognize that certain things are archaic, and don't really serve us as a community and are limiting us. I think we should keep those things in stories and move on to something else in reality."

Jodie, who welcomed her first baby with Joshua Jackson in April, was then asked about Meghan possibly helping to modernize the monarchy.