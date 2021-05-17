Why Paris Hilton Had to "Convince" Fiancé Carter Reum to Do Wedding Reality Show

Wedding bells are ringing!
Paris Hilton is officially returning to reality TV with the upcoming Peacock docu-series Paris in Love, and the iconic influencer exclusively revealed to E! News what to expect while at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. Paris in Love promises to give all the behind-the-scenes details of Hilton's journey down the aisle with fiancé Carter Reum. The venture capitalist popped the question on Feb. 17, 2021, Hilton's 40th birthday.
"I'm very excited just to share this next chapter of my life," Hilton gushed to E! News on May 14. "I'm so in love. I found my soulmate, I'm just ready for this next phase."
Hilton previously opened up about her career ups and downs in shocking documentary This Is Paris in Sept. 2020. The YouTube film inspired Hilton to celebrate her new journey with Paris in Love.
"I feel with the documentary, it ended [when] I was in such a different place in my life. I was single, I was kind of sad, I was lonely and I was going through so much," Hilton revealed. "Now, a year and a half later, I'm in the best place of my life...So, I just want to share that with my fans and have them enjoy and just to see all that."
Plus, her new series will be an "amazing wedding video to have for the rest of our lives for our kids and our grandkids," Hilton mused. From bridal dress shopping to a crazy bachelorette party, Paris in Love will follow Hilton and Reum's romance all the way to their honeymoon.
Hilton is no stranger to reality TV after her The Simple Life stint that catapulted her to a household name. Yet fiancé Reum is "very camera-shy," according to Hilton.
"I really respect him for that because in this industry, there's probably a lot of other guys who would love all that. And to have someone who doesn't care about that is just an amazing feeling," Hilton continued. "So I've had to really try to convince him to do this. I said, 'You're marrying Paris Hilton, there's obviously going to be cameras around sometimes,' so he understands and he knows it's important to me."
Hilton and Reum also will honestly discuss their IVF experiences onscreen. The couple are "ready for the next phase" and hope to start a family as soon as possible after tying the knot with the help of in vitro fertilization.
"It's a very hard process. I really feel blessed that I have a partner who is so supportive and there for me and takes care of me," Hilton explained. "I would just send my love out to everyone who is going through that right now because I know it's hard."
And yes, Hilton is still pals with her fellow "selfie inventor" Britney Spears. "We were texting last week. I had a little get together at my house, I was asking her if she wanted to come and she was trying to figure out her plans so now we're trying to figure out when we're going to meet up," Hilton revealed. "She's just so sweet and so innocent and just such a kind hearted, beautiful person."
Hilton previously spoke out about the conservatorship case surrounding Spears. She hasn't seen Spears in months but knows that she's "doing great" amidst scandal. "She loves all the support from everybody. She really appreciates everybody," Hilton concluded.
Paris in Love will premiere on Peacock at a future date.
