Embrace Your Inner Slacker With the Celeb-Loved '90s Pop Punk Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Whether you miss the 90s or if you're too young to remember it, the pop punk vibes are back in style (again). This trend isn't about rocking just one item. There are plenty of options to choose from, including plaid, ringer t-shirts, chunky boots, concert tees, skulls, studs, and distressed fabrics. Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, and Vanessa Hudgens recently rocked the trend and you can too. Check out some of our favorite pop punk styles below.
Ramones Logo T-Shirt
The Ramones crafted the blueprint for the pop punk music genre. It doesn't get any more classic than this t-shirt.
Unity In Diversity Liberty Combat Boot
These bold combat boots are covered in colorful skulls. And, aside from being on trend, the shoes are super comfy with a memory foam-cushioned, arch-supporting footbed.
ASOS Heartbreak Pants In Pink Check
You can pull off the pop punk vibes with these pink pants or you can style them to exude a completely different vibe.
Rolling Stones Leopard Tongue Tour Washed Black Graphic Tee
There's nothing cooler than a Rolling Stones t-shirt. This one has a fun leopard twist to it.
Free People Holding Onto A Dream Coated Denim Mini Skirt
This Free People denim skirt has a metallic, leather-like finish, which makes it the perfect pairing with your favorite concert tee or any other top in your closet.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring
Black goes with everything, right? The black BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring has the perfect balance of being edgy and classic at the same time.
SweatyRocks Women's Tie High Waist Striped Plaid Casual Long Pants with Pockets
Yes, you can even channel the pop punk vibes with your loungewear. These drawstring plaid pants are available in multiple colors at Amazon.
Rock & Roll Jacket
This distressed jacket says it all, literally.
Lamoda Chunky Creeper Boots With Pink Hearts
There's just so much to love about these black creeper boots, including the chunky sole, the heart details, and some studs.
Daydreamer Pink Floyd Building Up Reverse Girlfriend Tee
This Pink Floyd t-shirt has fun pastel colors and it's made from 100% cotton.
Collusion Wide Leg Check Co-Ord
Pair these plaid pants from ASOS with the matching crop top to be pop punk from head to toe.
LULUSIMONSTUDIO Pink Shadow Bolt Collar Destructed Tee
This boyfriend-style shirt has pink lightning bolts and distressed detailing at the collar.
Eye Candy Los Angeles 18K Gold Plated Skull Cuff Bracelet
Slip this gold-plated scull cuff bracelet on your wrist to complete your ensemble.
Lane Bryant Online Exclusive Blink 182 Graphic T-Shirt Tunic
This soft black t-shirt has a colorful, airbrushed Blink 182 graphic.
Elan Studded Cotton Jacket
This could be your new favorite jacket. It has stud details throughout and raw seams.
LULUSIMONSTUDIO X Smiley Face Corded Oversized BF Sweatshirt
This oversized smiley face sweatshirt is made from soft, corded fleece.
Boohoo Ringer T-Shirt
A ringer t-shirt is a staple in the pop punk wardrobe.
Boohoo 2 PK Boyfriend Beanie
You can turn a bad hair day into a style statement when you rock a beanie. This two-pack set has one black beanie and a grey one.
Women's Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged High Top Shoes
These high-top shoes are the epitome of punk and they complement just about any outfit.
