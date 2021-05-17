Miranda Cosgrove Condemns Racism After iCarly's Laci Mosley Receives Hateful Messages

Miranda Cosgrove is standing up for her co-star.
Over the weekend, iCarly's newest cast member Laci Mosley opened up about receiving hateful messages because of her role in the revival series.
"I've been deleting and blocking people, but I can't be bothered anymore," she wrote on Instagram Stories with screengrabs of hateful messages from trolls. "I feel silly being upset by racism cause it's just how this terrible planet is, but sometimes it still catches me off guard."
When Paramount+ and other cast members heard about the comments directed at Laci, they couldn't remain silent. On Sunday, May 16, Miranda took to Instagram Stories and shared a statement on behalf of the streaming service and show.
"iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but our cast," the statement read. "We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable. Please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people. Thank you."
Laci would later share the statement writing, "I really feel taken care of at my job. They are the best people."
The iCarly revival is expected to follow Carly (Miranda) in her 20s. She has a new best friend and roommate named Harper (Laci). In the original Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, Carly was BFFs with Sam Puckett (Jeneette McCurdy). However, the actress will not be participating in the revival as she quit acting.
Recently, Miranda and Laci offered a glimpse into their new real-life friendship while sharing photos from the set.
"I've never found a new friend on a job so quickly!" Laci shared on Instagram. "Miranda you're a hilarious, talented, beautiful, and kind individual. I'm so blessed to have you in my life. You deserve all the good things and I hope you have the best birthday babe!"
Miranda would respond in the comments writing, "You're the best Laci. So lucky to work with you."
iCarly is expected to premiere June 17 on Paramount+.