5 Things Ronen Rubinstein Can't Live Without

You may know Ronen Rubinstein from his role as T.K. in 9-1-1: Lone Star, but did you know he is also an activist, environmentalist and a passionate Kobe Bryant fan?
Since Ronen wears so many hats, we were curious about the things he takes with him on the go. From vintage hats to alkaline water and vinyls that give back, the Smiley Face Killers star has his priorities straight.
For all the things Ronen can't live without, scroll below!
The Kings Of Leon When You See Yourself (Indie Exclusive White Vinyl)
"Kings are 100% my favorite band of all time, and I can honestly say this is my favorite album they've ever made. The cool thing about this special edition vinyl is it supports Indie vinyl stores affected by Covid."
My Authentic Kobe Bryant rookie Jersey
"This piece means so many things to me. Kobe was absolutely everything to me: role model, hero, inspiration. I cherish this jersey very much."
Flow Alkaline Water
"We obviously can't live without water, and I take great pride in researching the best water for our health and hydration. Not to mention, the bottle is made from mostly renewable paper material and the cap is plant-based. Highly recommend."
Vintage N.E.R.D Trucker Hat
"I remember seeing it the very first time on Pharrell in the "Rock Star" music video. I always thought he was the dopest artist alive. Putting on the hat makes me feel all the swag (especially when I'm having a bad hair day)." Ronen's hat is sold out on Grailed.com but you can find similar ones on eBay or buy the unofficial version on Amazon.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
"I spend a lot of time in the sun and I understand the importance of using proper zinc oxide sunscreen & moisturizer. This is the only product I use. It's also a super responsible company practicing the following: Non-Comedogenic, Phthalate-Free, Paraben-Free, Clean, Certified Cruelty-Free, Sulfate-Free, Dermatologist Approved, Oil-Free, Fragrance-Free."