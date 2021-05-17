Russell Crowe's Sons Are All Grown Up in Rare Photo With Mom Danielle Spencer

Watch : Russell Crowe Talks "Unhinged" Being First Movie Back in Theaters

Danielle Spencer has Russell Crowe fans doing a double take after posting a photo of their sons.

While the Australian actress and the Oscar winner, who officially divorced in 2018, tend to keep their kids Charles Spencer Crowe, 17, and Tennyson Spencer Crowe, 14, out of the public eye, Danielle recently made an exception. In honor of Mother's Day earlier this month, Danielle took to social media to share a snap with the duo's teenage boys. "Here I was telling the boys to smile - and then I didn't. Ah well," she captioned the May 9 post. "Have had a lovely Mother's Day. Hope all the mums out there have been spoilt today."

After seeing the photo, many social media users were stunned by how much the boys have grown. "Wow. I can't believe how big the boys are," one fan tweeted. "Charlie is his Father 100%. Tennyson is you Danielle. So handsome." While another pointed out the height difference between Danielle and her sons, writing, "What a very nice picture; definitely make a print and put in a frame! It's it funny how our baby's tower over us now when we once held their tiny selves in our arms."