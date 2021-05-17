Halle Berry Claps Back at Comment Claiming She Loves Boyfriend Van Hunt “More Than He Loves” Her

Halle Berry is not letting her haters have the last say.
The Bruised star took to Instagram May 15 to post a PDA photo with her leading man. In the must-see snap, the actress shared a kiss with boyfriend Van Hunt and captioned the post, "we do this thing called whatever the f--k we want!"
In the post, Halle donned a T-shirt, a floral bikini bottom and red heart-sunglasses to match—and judging by the post itself, the sunglasses match more than just her cute outfit.
Among the "yassss" and praise hand emoji comments, one social media user wrote, "I think you love him more than he loves you!" To which Halle clapped back, "ummmm don't think so…not this time."
She also responded to a fan who sweetly commented, "You give me hope. We are the same age…twice divorced...I'm disenchanted with dating and then I see you two." Halle, who shares daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez, replied, "Never give up on love...Keep your heart open and it will find you!"
This PDA post session isn't the first time we've seen a recent glimpse at the Hollywood couple. Halle hit the red carpet with Van (and her bold new haircut) for the Oscars this year—which also had fans in a frenzy on social media.
And, not to mention, this also isn't the only time Halle has clapped back at those who had something negative to say about her love life. In February, the star also addressed critics who said she wasn't able "to keep a man."
"Who says I wanna keep the wrong man?" she wrote. "Cuz..I don't."
And when another social media user wrote, "[…] Ask yourself, what is it that you're doing wrong," the Boomerang actress also got right to it, responding with the best advice probably—well, ever. "Who said I wanted to keep them?" she replied. "I'm all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!"
If you ask us, it looks like Halle is continuing to "course correct" in the right direction.