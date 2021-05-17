Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Is Engaged: See Her Gorgeous Ring

Watch : Matt James Drops "Bachelor" Fantasy Suite Bombshell

Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron is happily engaged to Dylan Brown after four years of dating.

The 34-year-old standout from Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 16 to announce her engagement to the filmmaker, who she started dating in March 2017.

She showed off her ring with a carousel of photos featuring herself, Dylan and dog Rio celebrating the momentous occasion during a trip with friends to the Colorado mountains. Sarah also posted video that captured the magical moment.

"We are thrilled to share the announcement of our engagement!" Sarah captioned the pics. "In our favorite place, with close friends and Rio, Dylan popped the question in front of Mount Sopris."

She continued, "To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time... IT DOESN'T. I'd wait a lifetime all over again—through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies—to end up with this person. We make each other better, we have so much fun and we're going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!"