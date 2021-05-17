Sacha Baron Cohen Says He's "Cancelling" Himself After Reviving Controversial Characters at MTV Awards

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Sacha Baron Cohen is getting into character at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Because of his current work schedule, the British actor was unable to personally accept the Comedic Genius Award at tonight's ceremony. However, every cloud has a silver lining.

Comedic legend Seth Rogen presented the Borat: Subsequent Movie Film actor with the honor at the Hollywood Palladium, taking to the stage in a lovely monochrome magenta ensemble.

In addition, Borat showed up to accept the award, telling Seth, "Thank you, prince Harry. I very excited to be on this a brand-new music television channel."

Borat had some competition in the form of Ali G, who was cut off by the man of the hour.

The Brit showed up in a sleek suit, saying, "Thank you, MTV. To the millions of fans out there who voted for me, I salute you. This is yours. I'm so humbled by this. I'm just a human being, creating complex, nuanced characters, sophisticated tools to expose—"