Sacha Baron Cohen Says He's "Cancelling" Himself After Reviving Controversial Characters at MTV Awards

Sacha Baron Cohen is getting into character at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Because of his current work schedule, the British actor was unable to personally accept the Comedic Genius Award at tonight's ceremony. However, every cloud has a silver lining.
Comedic legend Seth Rogen presented the Borat: Subsequent Movie Film actor with the honor at the Hollywood Palladium, taking to the stage in a lovely monochrome magenta ensemble.
In addition, Borat showed up to accept the award, telling Seth, "Thank you, prince Harry. I very excited to be on this a brand-new music television channel."
Borat had some competition in the form of Ali G, who was cut off by the man of the hour.
The Brit showed up in a sleek suit, saying, "Thank you, MTV. To the millions of fans out there who voted for me, I salute you. This is yours. I'm so humbled by this. I'm just a human being, creating complex, nuanced characters, sophisticated tools to expose—"
Of course, it wouldn't be a Sacha Baron Cohen acceptance speech if Bruno Gehard didn't make an appearance, along with General Aladeen.
As Bruno went on talking about his Instagram followers, Sacha announced he was "officially canceling myself." He walked off the stage after mumbling, "I was actually really looking forward to this after losing the Oscars."
On May 6, it was announced that Sacha would be awarded with the honor, which has previously been given to only three comedians: Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.
The big news followed a successful award season, in which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay. Additionally, he took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the 2021 Golden Globes for his role in Borat.
The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.