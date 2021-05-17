Mandy Moore Brings the Sunshine in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

In the words of Mandy Moore, "Mama got dressed up on a Sunday."

Our favorite TV mom and now real life mom made her big return to the red carpet after welcoming her baby boy in February—and it's sure to bring a smile to your face.

As Mandy wrote on Instagram, she wanted to share "a little sunshine" with her look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, marking her first red carpet event since giving birth to August three months ago.

For the occasion, stylist Kevin Michael Ericson dressed the singer in a dandelion yellow gown by ALTUZARRA, featuring a plunging neckline and ruffled skirt, along with Jimmy Choo heels.

Her hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, gave her a sleeked back, dark bun to go with her radiant "Golden sunshine girl" look, as Ashley explained on Insta.

Mandy thanked her team for "making me feel like a glam lady for a few hours," adding on her Insta Story, "Being out in the world for a brief moment was lovely."