These School of Rock Co-Stars Romance Is Still Going Strong and Fans Are Thrilled

These two just gave Rock of Love a whole new meaning.

As uncovered in a TikTok posted on May 16, School of Rock co-stars Angelo Massagli, who played Frankie in the 2003 Jack Black comedy, and Caitlin Hale, who portrayed Marta, who portrayed Marta, are still very much dating. The two first appeared as students turned bandmates in the class that Jack's character substitutes.

However, this isn't a brand-new romance: The couple have seemingly been together since at least 2018, according to the couple's cute posts on Instagram. However, the commenters on the TikTok video couldn't get enough of their cute relationship.

One user wrote, "This is the wholesome news the world needed today." Another added, "This made my heart happy." A third shared, "Now THIS is a spin-off movie that needs to happen."

Angelo, who also appeared in The Sopranos and graduated from law school at the University of Miami in 2019, recently shared an Instagram photo of himself and Caitlin on a boat, alongside the caption "ship shape."

Back in March, Caitlin, who works as an OB-GYN Ultrasound Technologist, shared an Instagram post of herself in a hospital bed with Angelo watching over her. She captioned the pic, "Happy Endometriosis Awareness month! It's been 4 weeks since my second laparoscopic endometriosis excision surgery. I can't thank Dr. Seckin, Dr. Goldstein, and the @seckinmd team enough for their attentive care and thoughtfulness throughout the entire process. And, of course, couldn't have done it without @angelo_massagli waiting on me hand and foot during my two weeks of bed rest!"