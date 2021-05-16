Hanna Montana Star Morgan York Reveals the Real Reason She Quit Acting

Once Hannah Montana ended, it was the start of a new era for Morgan York.
The former Disney Channel star, who played Sarah in the television series, recently opened up about why she decided to step away from acting, especially after she was on one of the most beloved family sitcoms. She also appeared in the film, Cheaper By the Dozen and its sequel, and The Pacifier.
When asked by her fans if she ever misses acting, Morgan put it simply: "No."
The 28-year-old star explained her answer in further detail in a recent TikTok video, sharing, "I started acting when I was 9, and from the beginning, my mom told me, 'The second this becomes not fun or you want to stop, you can stop.'"
"I never expected it to be a lifetime thing," she continued. "I even remember as a kid trying to imagine myself as an adult actor, and just not seeing it."
Morgan revealed that once she began college, she realized that she didn't want to continue pursuing her acting career, noting she was "never going back."
The former actress, who is now a fantasy novelist, shared that out of all the questions she receives about her life, she's asked most about acting.
"I think I also wildly underestimated how much of an uproar would be made over it," she said of her decision to quit Hollywood. "I thought I could just leave and nobody would ask me for the next 11 years of my life, 'Why did you quit acting?' But...it wasn't fun anymore."
Morgan went on the explain that she made many sacrifices when she was filming, noting, "My passion for acting did not outweigh all the costs, like all the time you have to spend away from loved ones on sets, and the constant scrutiny from people watching you."
"And my passion for writing fiction, which existed as long as my passion for acting, was just much stronger," she revealed. "It was something I preferred."
When asked if she still talks to any of her past co-stars, she admitted that she hasn't kept in touch with any of her Hannah Montana castmates since the show ended in 2010.
"I follow all of them, but I don't think any of them follow me, which that's fine. They are famous," she added. "They either don't remember me or they have so many followers they don't even know I'm one of them."
In her caption, she described in more detail, "They were all lovely people when I worked with them and I'm sure they still are."
Answer to @sara_31053 One minute is not nearly enough time to explain all the nuances of why I quit acting but here's a summary?
