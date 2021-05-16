JLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Dwayne Johnson's First Fishing Trip With His Daughters Will Melt Your Heart

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a sweet photo of himself and his two youngest daughters on a fishing trip. See the pic and other adorable images of him and his family over the years.

Teach 'em young!

Dwayne Johnson recently took his two youngest daughters, Jasmine, 5, and Tiana Gia, 3, on their first fishing trip. The Rock documented the experience on Instagram, sharing a photo of the adorable girls smiling as he holds up a largemouth bass they caught.

"Their smiles say it all - thank God cos lil' kids can get traumatized when they see a fish being pulled from the water for the first time..." wrote the 49-year-old Jumanji actor. "Not my girls. 'This is AWESOME! Daddy can I touch his eye?... Yeah can I put my hand in his mouth? Let's catch MORE' Hell yeah, daddy's girls."

He continued, "Man, I enjoyed this day w/ our babies and how much fun they had. #firstfishingtrip #ohana #donttouchhiseye."

On Saturday, May 15, Dwayne shared a video showing their fishing equipment, writing, "Exciting weekend as I'm teaching my lil' girls how to fish...Of course, I had to buy a bunch of new s--t for myself too. My baby girls are obsessed with seeing a bass for the first time, so the pressure is on."

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian: Romance Rewind

He also shared that fishing runs in the family. "My old man would do two things to bond with me when I was a lil' boy — he'd take me fishing and kick my little ass in the gym," the star said. "So man this is very cool that I can bond with my lil' girls — so daddy can show em how to slow drag a 1/2 ounce double blade spinner bait thru the brush til it gets slammed by a big ol' hog...When and if we catch a fish today they're either gonna be 'hooked for life' or completely traumatized...Here we go #daddydaughterbonding #hogsandfrogs."

In addition to the two little girls he shares with wife Lauren Hashian, Dwayne is also a father to 19-year-old Simone, his daughter from a previous marriage.

The Rock has often shared sweet family photos over the years. See some of their cutest pics:

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Go Fish

The Rock documented daughters Jasmine and Tiana Gia's first fishing trip in May 2021.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Play Time With Dad

Tiana, 2, plays with her dad and introduces him to "Pupples," her plush cat.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Happy New Year From the Spaghetti Fairy

The Rock's youngest daughter, Tiana (Tia) blames a magical being for a pasta spill over the New Year's weekend.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Christmas 2020

Dwayne and his little girl Tiana (Tia) watch The Lion King on Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Batting Practice

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have another little fighter in the family when he shared a photo of his daughter, Jasmine, swinging her hardest at a Peppa Pig piñata.

Instagram
A Future Fierce Female

"Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day," Dwayne captioned a selfie of himself and Jasmine on International Women's Day this year.

Instagram
Leaving a Legacy

"Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back," Dwayne wrote on International Women's Day 2020 alongside a photo of him and his daughter Simone, who is now the fourth in the family to train to become a WWE Superstar.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Proud Papa

"The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love," Dwayne wrote in dedication to his daughter Tia for International Women's Day.

"And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life," he continued. "But you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine." Aww.

Instagram
Stuffed

"1130am, already tired and our butts kicked on the bedroom floor and we haven't even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet," Dwayne wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving this past year while relaxing with his little one.

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Dwayne took on the role of Easter Bunny as his daughter Jasmine hunted for eggs last spring.

Instagram
Tiana Turns One!

Just like that, little Tiana (Johnson's youngest daughter) celebrated her first birthday in 2019 and boy is she getting big!

Instagram
Dad and His Daughters

Tiana and her big sister Jasmine rang in Christmas 2018 in matching red. 

Instagram
Painted Dad

In November 2018, Jasmine showed off her art skills using her dad's face as a canvas. 

Instagram
Horsing Around

Well, isn't this just the cutest?

Instagram
Muscle Man

The actor held Jasmine in his arms in the fall because she wanted him to and that's a good enough reason for us.

Instagram
Smiling Skeletons

Halloween got a million times more adorable thanks to this family. 

Instagram
Work It Out

Clearly, Jazzy is just as stunned by her dad's arm muscles as we are.

Instagram
Hawaiian Getaway

The Rock shared this photo on Women's Equality Day in 2018 showing that his daughters (all three of them) can do anything they want...including shoving croissants into his mouth while he's on a diet!

Instagram
Swimming Princess

In case you needed a little more cuteness in your life, Jasmine is ready to give it to you.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Twining! The actor got an adorable smile out of his littlest one in spring 2018.

Instagram
Mommy's Girls

What's cuter than a mama and her girls enjoying a movie all together? 

Instagram
Dinner Time

The star sweetly gave his wife, Lauren Hashian, a hand eating while she breastfed their little one. 

Instagram
Hi Tiana

The former wrestler got to spend some quality time with the newest member of the family in April 2018 and shared this sweet snap with his fans about it. "Skin to skin. Our mana," he wrote. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."

Instagram
Welcome to the World

The longtime couple welcomed their second daughter together on April 17, 2018. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the proud dad announced on social media at the time. 

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

In December 2017, Johnson was all smiles as he celebrated Christmas with his oldest daughter.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Plus-One

Dwayne had the perfect plus-one for his Baywatch premiere when he brought daughter Simone along.

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com
Super Star

The sun was shining bright in LA when the Jumanji actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2018.

Instagram
View from the Top

In June 2017, Johnson shared this adorable picture with his middle daughter for Father's Day and it's just so sweet.

Instagram
Bear Hug

There's always time for a hug when one of Johnson's kids show up to visit him on set.

Instagram
Dad...Stop!

Even though Johnson and his family travel in style, it doesn't mean he doesn't pull a dad move every now and then and totally embarrass his teenage daughter.

