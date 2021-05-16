Lisa Kudrow Is a Proud Mom at Her Son Julian's College Graduation

Friends' star Lisa Kudrow couldn't be any more proud.
The actress took to Instagram on Saturday, May 16, to mark a major milestone: her son Julian graduating from college. She shared a photo of herself with Julian at the University of Southern California commencement ceremony, along with the caption, "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls."
Julian, an actor and filmmaker, is Lisa's only child, who she shares with her husband Michael Stern. She was pregnant with Julian, 23, when she was filming Friends. The show wrote her pregnancy into the storyline in season four, with her character, Phoebe Buffay, offering to be a surrogate for her brother and sister-in-law. Friends fans in Lisa's comments section pointed out just how much Julian has grown since that time.
"Is this the little man you were pregnant with in friends? when you were having your brothers baby?" one wrote. "Gosh best line ever lmao."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also shared well wishes on Julian's big day, writing, "Congrats!!!!! Ahhhhhh." The Good Place star Darcy Carden added two yellow hearts.
Unlike 2020, this year's commencement ceremony was held in person at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the crowd socially distanced.
This isn't the first big occasion Julian marked recently. Earlier this month, Lisa shared a birthday tribute on Instagram to her son in honor of his 23rd birthday. She wrote in the caption, "FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!"
May is a big month for Lisa, too. The actress is participating in the Friends reunion special, which delayed filming for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the new special, which will reunite Lisa with co-stars like Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, will drop on HBO Max on May 27. She shared a teaser for the event to Instagram, along with the caption, "The one with us finally getting together."