Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Are Twinning Fashionistas in Dior Outfits

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over True Thompson's Adorable Pool Dance

Twins!

On Sunday, May 16, Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page adorable photos of herself and Tristan Thompson's 3-year-old daughter True Thompson coordinating Christian Dior outfits. True wore a sleeveless crop top and matching mini skirt, paired with white sneakers. Khloe wore a black long-sleeve, high-neck top, Dior pants and white and gray Nike sneakers and large sunglasses.

"Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloe captioned the post, while Tristan commented with two red heart emojis.

Kourtney Kardashian responded, "Dior party" and Kim Kardashian commented with a callback to a February Instagram video she shared, in which she made fun of their mom Kris Jenner dressed in a full Christian Dior ensemble, saying, "Who makes your outfits?"

Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian hahahaha let me check the tag. Hater !"

Khloe and True have worn matching and coordinating high fashion outfits before, twinning in Burberry swimsuits in 2020 and kicking off 2021 in silver sequin dresses.