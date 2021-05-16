Bachelor Nation's Haley Ferguson Is Engaged: See Her Diamond Ring

Haley Ferguson's love life is coming up roses.

E! News can exclusively reveal the Bachelor Nation star is engaged to professional hockey player Oula Palve.

"What made this proposal so special was that Oula proposed at our potential wedding venue!" Haley shared with E! News. "I've been in love with this venue for awhile and wanted to lock down a specific date since his hockey schedule only allows for him to have three months off during the summer. So, I thought we were just going to view it because we had talked about getting engaged this summer."

The Twinning at Life podcast co-host added, "I didn't know he would propose this early, so he totally threw me off when he proposed there! He also had all my close family and friends waiting for me after for a private dinner. Now that location holds a very special place in my heart!"

As for the all-important engagement ring, Haley couldn't love the piece of bling more. Hayley Lerue at Happy Jewelers collaborated with Oula to create something extra special.