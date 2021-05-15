Tiffany Moon Is "Grateful" for Support After Kameron Westcott's Family "Attacks" Her on Social Media

Watch : "Real Housewives" Who Have Powered Through Heartbreak

Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon has a message for her fans.

The anesthesiologist, who joined the fifth season of the Bravo franchise and made history as the first Asian American on RHOD, took to Instagram to seemingly address the controversial posts she recently received from her co-star Kameron Westcott's family.

"It has been an overwhelming week," Tiffany began her caption on Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 15. "I want to let everyone know that I am grateful for the outpouring of love and support I've received."

She concluded, "Thank you Bravo for supporting the AAPI community."

On Friday, May 14, the network issued a statement on social media to further clarify where they stand with the situation.

"Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community," a message read on Twitter and Instagram. "Anti-racism is, in fact, not a form of racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence."