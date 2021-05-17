See Which Viral Rapper Will Have The Voice Fans Howling With a Live Performance

Watch : Ariana Grande Joins "The Voice" as a Coach!

The Voice Live Shows have added another famous crooner to their lineup of performers. Australian rapper Masked Wolf (AKA Harry Michael) is slated to perform his viral breakout single "Astronauts In The Ocean" during Tuesday, May 18's new episode, E! News can exclusively reveal.

"I'm more than excited to be on The Voice in the U.S. to perform 'Astronaut In The Ocean,'" Masked Wolf told E!. "One of the songs I've always loved was 'Blame Game,' which featured John Legend and was on my favorite album, Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. So, in a way, it almost feels like I'm a little closer to crossing paths with John himself. It's crazy just to see how far you can truly go when you don't give up. This is an honor and moments like this make me appreciate all of the struggles I've gone through to get here."

Masked Wolf first made his TV debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on April 25. "I will remember this forever," the rapper tweeted with a prayer emoji. His fiery performance gives fans a taste of what to expect on The Voice.