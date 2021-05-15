Natalia Bryant Honors Late Dad Kobe Bryant in a Special Way Before Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, honored her late dad in the sweetest way ahead of his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Friday, May 14, the 18-year-old attended the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, a preliminary event, with her mother, Vanessa Bryant. At the ceremony, they were presented with Kobe's posthumous red 2020 Hall of Fame jacket and ring. Vanessa helped put the garment on their daughter while the crowd chanted, "Kobe, Kobe."

Kobe will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 on Saturday, May 15. Michael Jordan is presenting the honor. Other inductees include Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.