Hannah Berner is Leaving Summer House After a "Whirlwind" Experience to Focus on Stand-Up Career

Hannah Berner is bidding adieu to the summer house after a rocky season.
The Bravo reality star, 29, announced on Friday, May 14, that she will not return for season six of Summer House.
"This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of s--t," she wrote on Instagram. "I've welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth. As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I'm announcing I won't be spending it living in the summer house."
Hannah reflected, "These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me."
However, fans haven't seen the last of her. She's now moving on from reality TV to spend this summer on tour as a standup comic instead. "Making people laugh is what brings me joy," she said, noting that she'll soon be "telling fart jokes at comedy clubs and theaters near you."
The Berning in Hell podcast host explained that dates and ticketing information will be announced soon, but she's planning stops in New York, New Jersey and Nashville. She ended with, "I cannot wait to see you all in person!!!"
Co-star Ciara Miller commented on the post, simply writing, "I love you."
Hannah's personal life has kept her busy this year. After getting engaged to co-star Des Bishop, 45, in February, she hinted on Bravo's Chat Room that she already has her dream dress picked out and will tie the knot in August on Shelter Island in New York.
She joined Summer House in 2019 for season three and most recently appeared in season five's reunion episode, with part two out on May 6. As ScreenRant noted, Hannah made an enemy out of most cast members and became "the de facto villain" of the fifth season.
"In the dramatic conclusion of the Summer House reunion," Bravo teased, "Luke accuses Hannah of turning the house against him, while Paige is caught in the middle of Hannah and Amanda's fractured friendship."
The network revealed, "Finally, tension comes to a head when Hannah is confronted about what she and her new fiancé Des did in Kyle and Amanda's bathroom, leading to shocking admissions and shaking the house to its core."
Earlier this month, Hannah apologized for making controversial comments about mental health two years ago on her podcast, which was brought up during the reunion.
"I want to apologize for my insensitivity regarding such a serious topic," the comedian wrote on Instagram on May 5. "I consider myself to be a very fierce advocate for mental health awareness, and I understand that I crossed the line. To everyone who has brought this to my attention, I want you to know that I hear you, and I am sorry."
A rep for Bravo declined to comment on Hannah's departure when contacted by E! News.
