Shanna Moakler Gets Tattoo of Ex Travis Barker’s Name Removed as Kourtney Kardashian Romance Heats Up

File this under: Ouch. Shanna Moakler is literally erasing the last trace of her ex-husband, Travis Barker, from her life.
As things get more serious between Travis and Kourtney Kardashian, Shanna went through an intense procedure to remove her former flame's name from her wrist. She turned to the L.A. beauty guru known as Nurse Jamie to use a "powerful laser" to "erase the remaining" part of her once-meaningful tattoo, as Shanna explained on Instagram on Friday, May 14.
Shanna posted a video of the laser removal and gave some A+ advice, saying, "It's my ex's name. Don't tattoo names on your body, kids. Don't do that."
"I've had tattoo removal before," she also shared, noting that she gets lidocaine injections to numb the area ahead of time.
Still, Shanna asked Jamie for a "stress ball" to help her cope with the anticipated pain from the $300,000 machine. Shanna added, "I'm going to try to power through."
She cringed during the procedure before rejoicing, "Yes! That is intense but it's worth it!" She laughed and told boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, who was behind the camera, "I'm, like, sweating!"
The former Miss USA will return in four to six weeks for one more session of tattoo removal, before her tribute to Travis is no more.
The pair were married from 2004 to 2008.
The timing of her tattoo removal appointment raised some eyebrows, because, just two days ago, Kourtney gave Travis some ink that cemented their relationship. She posted a video of herself tattooing "I love you" onto the Blink-182 rocker's forearm, and Travis appears to be as obsessed as we are with the final product. He called her the "best tattoo artist" in a thank you note on his Insta Story.
But as Kourtney and Travis take their romance to the next level, not everyone is thrilled.
Earlier this week, a source close to Kourt and her ex-husband, Scott Disick, told E! News that the co-parents' relationship has become "tense," mostly because Scott is focusing on his "new life" in Miami and "because of Kourtney getting serious with Travis," as the insider put it. "They are barely speaking. It's hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else."
Scott is currently dating Amelia Hamlin.
Shanna has also found love after Travis. On May 13, she posted a selfie with Matthew and gushed, "So thankful to have this man in my life. Couldn't imagine going through all life's ups and downs without you @matthew_rondeau."
The model and actor responded, "I'm so In love with you baby. Your [sic] my best friend and the love of my life and I wouldn't want to go through life without you being part of It."