Why Law & Order Fans Are Hoping for a Mega Crossover Event This Fall

There's nothing Dick Wolf loves more than a crossover episode.
Fans of the Law & Order and Chicago franchises know this to be true. So, when NBC announced that Thursday nights this fall will be triple headed by Law & Order: For the Defense, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, we couldn't help but wonder if an epic crossover event was in our future.
Currently on Organized Crime, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is obsessed with taking down versatile crime boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Not to mention, the crime drama has already had two crossover events with its sister series, SVU. So, it wouldn't be wild to hope that a Wheatley arrest and subsequent trial might create a crossover opportunity between Organized Crime and the highly anticipated defense-centric show.
While Christopher and Dylan couldn't confirm this to be true during an exclusive chat with E! News, they didn't seem opposed to the idea.
"Wow, that's a really good question," Christopher remarked before kicking it over to his co-star to answer.
"A crossover of a crossover of a crossover?" the American Horror Story alum responded. "I mean, gosh, who knows? Who really knows?"
Christopher further showcased his interest by instructing our reporter to "keep your ears to the ground" and to keep them "abreast of what's happening."
You don't have to ask us twice! Earlier in May, NBC revealed that For the Defense will "take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm" as it will follow defense attorneys and the larger justice system.
CSI: Miami creator Carol Mendelsohn has been tapped as the showrunner and will also executive produce with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz and Peter Jankowski. "This new show is exciting for me personally," Dick said at the time. "We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn't been done before."
You can enjoy Law & Order Thursdays on NBC, which includes new SVU episodes at 9 p.m. and new Organized Crime episodes at 10 p.m.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)