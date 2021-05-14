Prince Harry Reveals How Neighbor Orlando Bloom Helps Protect Him From Paparazzi

Watch : Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Tease Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Pics

Prince Harry has found a trustworthy neighbor he can turn to for paparazzi assistance.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from his duties as a senior member of the royal family last year alongside his wife Meghan Markle, discussed the challenges he has faced since moving to Montecito, Calif. from London with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on their podcast Armchair Expert. One issue is the stealth paparazzi, who sometimes pull out all the stops so they can get a picture of Prince Harry and his family, which also includes son Archie Harrison, 2. Meghan is currently pregnant with the pair's next child.

"Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message, because he's just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi," Prince Harry explained. "He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his ear pods in, with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck. A woman driving who did the peace sign sitting there as a distraction, and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid and whoever else is in that area."