Vice President Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Graduates From College

Before she walks the runway, Ella Emhoff is walking across the stage—of her virtual graduation!

The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated her graduation from New York's The New School on Friday, May 14. Ella, 21, received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the college's Parsons School of Design.

Her dad, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, posted a proud pic of the fashion student in her red graduation gown with a traditional black cap.

"My darling Ella, we are such proud parents!" he wrote. "We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future."

Doug added, "And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations!"

Ella and her classmates marked their accomplishment with a virtual commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. EST on Friday. Grads will also be treated to an "after party" with tarot card readings, DJ sets, performances and more memory-making moments at 7 p.m. tonight, according to the university's Instagram page.