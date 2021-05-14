Kyra Sedgwick Confirms Call Your Mother's Cancelation in Heartfelt Note to Fans

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Breaking tough news.

On Friday, May 14, Kyra Sedgwick took to Twitter to confirm the fate of her ABC sitcom, titled Call Your Mother. In a heartfelt note to fans, the actress announced that the sitcom had been canceled at the network.

"Before it goes out there in the world, I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of ‘Call Your Mother,'" she wrote. "You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!"

Call Your Mother follows empty nest mother Jean (Sedgwick), who relocates from Iowa to Los Angeles to be closer to her kids. Yet, as you can expect, her adult children, played by Joey Bragg and Rachel Sennott, are less than thrilled.

While this cancelation isn't necessarily surprising, as Call Your Mother received average reviews, fans of the show are voicing their sadness over the news. Case in point: One Twitter user responded to Sedgwick's announcement, "Wait...what? As in the end forever?"