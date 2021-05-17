Let's Take A Moment To Appreciate Evan Peters

Warning: This article features spoilers for episode five of Mare of Easttown.

In case you missed it, Evan Peters is our latest internet obsession.

You may know our crush as sarcastic Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision, snarky Quicksilver in X-Men, the staple hottie who may or may not be insane on American Horror Story, or most recently, as the sexy slain Detective Zabel in Mare of Easttown. But let's put it this way: If you're watching TV, or movies, or paying attention to pop culture at all, Peters deserves more love. Who else can ask out Kate Winslet without blinking—or breaking his spot-on Pennsylvanian accent?

He used to knit, gets nervous on first dates and even accidentally flashed Jessica Lange on set. Oh, to be his slipped "cock sock" during that sex scene.

On top of all that, Peters is as down to earth as possible when it comes to his offscreen love life. His dream girl would be understanding enough that if he "says the wrong thing or do something stupid or fumble or spill shit on my shirt, she's OK with it," Peters described to Cosmopolitan. "She's cool with that and will give me another chance to say the right thing, and get past my nerves and insecurity...I need a couple more chances than just the first one."