Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Her Father's "Devastating" Death

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares First Full Photos of Her Son

Nicki Minaj shared her grief with fans in a post about the passing of her father, Robert Maraj.

In a blog post on her website, the "Monster" rapper, who last year welcomed her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty, wrote about how she is spending her free time outside of recording her new album and working on her upcoming documentary series on HBO Max. She also took a moment to acknowledge her public silence on the death of her dad, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident at age 70 in February.

"Tho [sic] I can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," the artist wrote. "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed."