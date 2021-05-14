Get Your Spirit Fingers Ready: Bring It On Is Getting a Horror Movie Spinoff

Watch : "Bring It On": Cliff's 40th Birthday - E! News Rewind

They're sexy! They're cute! They're ready for the reboot!

Syfy is officially making a horror spinoff of the fan-favorite cheerleading movie Bring It On, the sci-fi company announced on Thursday, May 13.

More than 20 years after the original movie was released, Syfy will debut a new film that's currently being dubbed Bring It On: Halloween. It's expected to premiere on non-theatrical platforms in 2022. Let's just say Halloween just got a lot more peppy!

Created in partnership with Universal 1440 Entertainment, the film teaser is as follows: "Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves."

The original film famously stars Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union as high school cheerleading rivals Torrance and Isis, though there's no word yet on the cast for the sequel.