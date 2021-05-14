NBC Reveals a Fall Schedule With No Comedies, But a Plan for Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season

Watch : Christopher Meloni Admits the Truth About His Butt

The end of an era, or the beginning of a new one?

For the first time in many decades, NBC has no comedies on its fall primetime schedule. Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor have all been renewed, but they won't be premiering until midseason, along with new comedies Grand Crew and American Auto. Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor will, however, be getting holiday specials.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, meanwhile, will premiere its final season right after the end of the Olympics in August. Its 10-episode run will conclude before the official start of the fall season, which contains no comedies whatsoever.

Instead, the fall will be dominated by Dick Wolf procedurals. Wednesdays will continue to be fully set in the Windy City with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., and Thursdays will feature three hours of Law & Order, including SVU, a second season of Organized Crime, and new spinoff For the Defense.

On Mondays, The Voice will be followed by new "what if" series Ordinary Joe, and on Tuesdays, The Voice will be followed by new series La Brea and a new season of New Amsterdam.

The Blacklist and Dateline NBC then close out the week on Fridays.