Jennifer Lopez Gives a Nod to Ben Affleck While Celebrating Her "Favorite" Album

Well, someone's got someone feeling nostalgic...
On Thursday, May 13, Jennifer Lopez posted on her Instagram page a video montage promoting her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which featured songs were inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck, her ex-fiancé with whom she recently reunited after ending her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo's post included clips of just herself from the music video "Jenny From the Block," which stars the actor.
"All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me… Then is my favorite album I've ever done…so far!" J.Lo wrote in her post. "I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years…here is a lil #TBT #ThisIsMeThen."
Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, dated between 2002 and January 2004, when they ended their engagement. In the liner notes to her album This Is Me... Then, J.Lo wrote a dedication to the actor: "You are my life ... my sole inspiration for every lyric, every emotion, every bit of feeling on this record." One track is even titled "Dear Ben."
In late April, Ben was spotted at Jennifer's home in Los Angeles, sparking romance rumors. This past weekend, the speculation was further fueled when the two were photographed driving together in Montana, where they vacationed together for about a week, according to a source close to J.Lo.
"They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," the source told E! News on Sunday, May 9. "Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."
Another insider later told E! News that "Ben definitely pursued" J.Lo and "she and Ben are talking and plan to see each other again."
The "Bennifer" reunion came as a surprise to A-Rod, who dated the pop superstar for four years prior to their split last month. A separate source told E! News on Monday, May 10, that the 45-year-old retired New York Yankees star is "shocked that J.Lo has moved on."
On Thursday, an hour before Jennifer shared her video montage, A-Rod posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself and daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, sitting at a dinner table piled with food and set for six people, along with three empty chairs. During their relationship, J.Lo, mother of 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Alex often spent time together with their children.
J.Lo's post may not be the first recent shout-out to Ben. Many fans have speculated that she also paid him a secret musical tribute at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles earlier this month, where both stars appeared separately. The singer performed Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," explaining that her mother, who joined her onstage, used to sing the song to her when she was a baby. The song is a known staple at Boston Red Sox games. Ben is a major fan of the MLB team, arch rivals of A-Rod's.
As news of Bennifer's reunion made headlines, a member of the paparazzi asked Alex his thoughts about it. He replied, "Go Yankees."