This Summer's Trendiest Sips

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer is in sight, which calls for spending sunny days outside with friends and family. And the only thing that makes a warm summer day even better is a refreshing beverage! For those of you, who are looking to try something new and up your Instagram game at the same time, we've rounded up 10 drinks that you can enjoy sipping on for the summer months ahead.
Scroll below for our picks!
BABE Rosé
When you sip on Babe's Rosé you will let out an audible "ahhhh." With 6.9% ABV and 100 calories per can, you can feel good about enjoying a few.
Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer
Travis Scott released his first-ever spiked seltzer a few months ago, and the internet is obsessed. Made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico and natural flavors, the rapper's seltzer makes for one refreshing drink.
DELOCE Espresso Martini
We don't know about you, but we are always tired, especially before a night out. Thankfully, Deloce's espresso martini offers an enjoyable boost of energy and buzz thanks to 100% arabica cold-pressed espresso and premium vodka.
Nude Hard Seltzer Raspberry Lemon
We love Nude's flavorful range of hard seltzers! Besides the great taste, each can is sugar-free and has 100 calories, no carbs or sweetener.
Volley Zesty Lime Spiked Seltzer
Another fave spiked seltzer of ours is by Volley! With super smooth blue agave tequila and refreshing lime, you'll definitely reach for another can.
Haus Grapefruit Jalapeño
There's nothing quite like a glass of Haus' Grapefruit Jalepeño on the rocks! This summery apéritif features grapefruit, Makrut lime leaves, pink peppercorn, and a subtle kick of fresh jalapeño. And with 18% ABV, you can sip on it all afternoon without having a headache-inducing hangover.
Fishers Island Lemonade Spiked Tea
Fishers Island Lemonade just came out with spiked tea, and it's so good! Featuring vodka and whiskey mixed with natural flavors, you and your friends will love sipping on these on a hot summer day.
Corona Hard Seltzer
If you love Corona's iconic beer, you're going to love their new hard seltzers. With light fruit-flavoring, you'll have no problem cooling down with this refreshing drink.
Blue Point Spirits Electric Lemonade
With natural fruit with real vodka, Blue Point Spirit's Electric Lemonade will cool you down no matter the temperature.
Cutwater Tequila Margarita
Margarita in a can? Count us in! Cutwater's Tequila Margarita is a must with their house-made mix of tart lime, pure cane sugar and a subtle hint of orange.