The Crown's Gillian Anderson Will Tackle Another Powerful Woman in The Great

This casting update will make you say, "Huzzah!"

On Friday, May 14, Hulu revealed that Gillian Anderson, who recently received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown, will be joining Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in season two of The Great. The period dramedy, which was created by Tony McNamara, is loosely based on Catherine the Great's rise to power in Russia.

So, who will Gillian play in the upcoming season? Well, as Hulu revealed, the X-Files alum will have a two-episode arc as Catherine's mother, Joanna.

"Joanna is a glamorous socialite from Germany, sometimes also known as the 'maestro of marriage' for her abilities to arrange high profile partnerships for her daughters," the description teased. "She has heard rumors of her daughter's coup and come to Russia to see it for herself. Though the apple of Catherine's eye and a doting mother, it soon becomes clear Joanna has more sinister intentions to save her family's reputation."