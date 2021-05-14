Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Can't Believe "Angel" Daughter Apple Is 17 in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Why Gwyneth Paltrow Came Out of Semi-Retirement at 2020 Golden Globes

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating someone very close to her heart.

On May 14, the Se7en star took to Instagram to post sweet words about daughter Apple Martin, who she shares with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, in honor of Apple's 17th birthday.

Gwyneth captioned a photo of Apple at the beach, "Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much."

The Glee alum continued, "I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can't believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel."

Gwyneth's friends also shared their well wishes in the comments section. Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful Apple! It hurts my head to believe you are 17!!! You sure are glorious beauty! Happy Day!!!!! Love you!" Paris Hilton added, "Happy Birthday Apple!" Rachel Zoe gushed, "Happiest Birthday beautiful lady and OMG 17!"