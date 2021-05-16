This $43 Sheet Set Has 30,400+ 5-star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"You get what you pay for," right? That's a common expression that is often true, but it's not always applicable. We found the most comfortable sheets that are breathable, durable, and eco-friendly for just $43 at Amazon. If that low price point has you questioning the quality, the 30,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews are more than reassuring. Plus, the California Design Den sets are made from 400-thread-county fabric.

The set includes a flat sheet, two pillows, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets (so you won't half to worry about your sheets slipping off your mattress). The sheets "retain softness for a lifetime and resist fading." They are available in 30 different colors and prints for twin, full, queen, king, and California king beds. You could spend a lot of time researching expensive sheets or go into a store to feel the fabrics for yourself or you can just trust us on this one. Stop searching. You want these sheets. Keep on scrolling to see why Amazon customers are raving about these linens.