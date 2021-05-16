This $43 Sheet Set Has 30,400+ 5-star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"You get what you pay for," right? That's a common expression that is often true, but it's not always applicable. We found the most comfortable sheets that are breathable, durable, and eco-friendly for just $43 at Amazon. If that low price point has you questioning the quality, the 30,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews are more than reassuring. Plus, the California Design Den sets are made from 400-thread-county fabric.
The set includes a flat sheet, two pillows, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets (so you won't half to worry about your sheets slipping off your mattress). The sheets "retain softness for a lifetime and resist fading." They are available in 30 different colors and prints for twin, full, queen, king, and California king beds. You could spend a lot of time researching expensive sheets or go into a store to feel the fabrics for yourself or you can just trust us on this one. Stop searching. You want these sheets. Keep on scrolling to see why Amazon customers are raving about these linens.
California Design Den 400-Thread-Count 100% Cotton Sheet
These cotton sheets are non-toxic. They have superior elastic to prevent slippage. And, best of all, the softness increases with every wash.
"I recently purchased 25 sets of these sheets to add to my current inventory," an Amazon customer with a vacation rental business shared.
"I'm quite the fabric snob. Since I sew and quilt a great deal, I know the feel and durability of good FABRIC. Cotton is my fabric of choice, and some cottons hold up a whole lot better than others due to the weave, type of cotton and thread count. I had grown so weary of the microfiber sheets we had... I needed good, durable cotton. I seemed to be on an impossible quest. I could not be happier with these sheets. They are now my go-to sheets, as I will be purchasing other sets to outfit other beds in my home so I can get rid of those nasty microfiber sheets that are horrible!"
"I bought these sheets in white/queen size. I absolutely love them. They are so comfortable and they wash up great with very little wrinkling. "
"After several months of use and washing, they're holding up great! Color is still true, no seam or fabric issues, and no pilling! I actually do think they've gotten softer as well. Loving these sheets, especially for the price! Increased my rating from 4 to 5 stars. Would definitely purchase again."
