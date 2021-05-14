The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Rosie McClelland Is All Grown Up in Rare TV Interview

Rosie McClelland from Sophia Grace & Rosie is all grown up!
The now-14-year-old YouTube star made a rare appearance on the TV show Today Extra on Australia's Channel Nine on Friday, May 14. More than 10 years, ago, she and her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee charmed audiences around the world in their TV debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. There, the British duo performed their viral YouTube cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass," with Sophia Grace, then 8, rapping and Rosie, then 5, dancing along.
"To be honest, I wasn't that nervous because I was only five years old, so the nerves didn't really get to me," Rosie told Today Extra. "Now, I realize how much of a big deal it was. I just remember I've actually been on The Ellen Show!"
Sophia Grace and Rosie's appearance also resulted in a highly emotional moment for both the girls and the audience: They got to meet Nicki herself in person.
But that was not Rosie's favorite moment from the experience. "My favorite parts were when we were running around backstage," she told Today Extra, per MailOnline. "It was so much fun."
After their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sophia Grace and Rosie were invited back to star in a recurring segment called Tea Time with Sophia Grace & Rosie, I which they chatted with celebs such as Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Reese Witherspoon.
Sophia Grace and Rosie also talked to stars while serving as red carpet correspondents at award shows on behalf of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Sophia Grace and Rosie have since both launched music careers. Rosie told Today Extra that she plans on releasing her sixth single soon. Both cousins also enjoy Internet fame as influencers on Instagram and YouTube.
On Today Extra, Rosie was also asked about her opinion about Ellen's announcement on Wednesday, May 12, that her show will end after the upcoming 19th season.
"She's been doing it for such a long time," the teen said. "I kind of get where she's coming from, why she wants to end the show. She wants to have a bit of a change. But she's kind of ending it on a high note."