Is Tiffany Moon Leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas? Read Her Surprising Update

Watch : "Real Housewives" Stars Send Encouragement During Quarantine

Say it ain't so, Tiffany Moon.

The Real Housewives of Dallas' newest star may have just revealed that she will not be returning for her second season of the hit Bravo series following this week's dramatic May 11 finale of the RHOD reunion.

Fans were surprised to notice that Moon updated her social media bio to read, "Previous cast member of #RHOD @BravoTV" on both Twitter and Instagram this morning (she's since changed it back).

The Bravolebrity further hinted that she's leaving the show by tweeting on May 14, "Good morning everyone it's time for a change. Have a wonderful day!"

The mother of two also shared on Instagram this morning, "Do not let the darkness of others dim your light," which may be a reference to the RHOD drama, which included co-star Kameron Westcott repeatedly coming after Moon.

Prior to the two-part reunion, Moon opened up to E! News about her hesitance to return to RHOD.