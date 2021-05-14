Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry Troll Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Photo

Orlando Bloom recently showed fans why he makes such a good ponch-bro.
In a recent Instagram post, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor struck a few poses while outdoors as he donned a brown poncho with multi-colored detail. Fans in the comment section praised the 44-year-old star for being so "fashion forward"—although, there was one person that joked she may have felt differently—actress and long-considered fashionista Gwyneth Paltrow.
Gwyneth, whose top comment has received numerous replies, wrote, "What are we going for here, just to be clear?" To which Orlando replied to her comment, "@gwynethpaltrow just lightening the mood lol." And the hilarious trolling of Orlando didn't just stop there. Miranda Kerr—who shares 10-year-old son Flynn with her ex—couldn't help but LOL at Gwyneth's comment, replying with a laughing emoji.
And of course, this round of banter would absolutely not be complete without fiancée Katy Perry joining in with a humorous request.
The American Idol judge commented separately, writing, "baby can you please take the dogs out to pee I'm stuck on a call."
This won't be the first time Katy has jokingly asked a favor of her fiancé within the social media realm.
For Mother's Day on May 9, the actor, who shares 8-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with Katy, took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her—and it's safe to say she wasn't too impressed.
"Got myself a real catch [fish and heart emojis]," he wrote about Katy. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."
Instead of the typical I-love-you or heart emojis, the "Never Worn White" singer instead comically replied, "baby pls can you bring me a bengal spice tea."
What's true love or friendship without a bit of unconditional trolling?