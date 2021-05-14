See Camila Cabello Become a Princess in the First Photos From Her Cinderella Movie

There's nary a pumpkin in sight as Camila Cabello transforms into Cinderella for her upcoming film.
Cinderella, a new musical hitting Amazon Prime in September, released its first-look images on Thursday, May 13. They show the 24-year-old pop star in two scenes from the fairy-tale adaptation directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers).
One of the shot features Camila in her not-yet-elegant attire as she appears to be working on an outfit to wear to the ball. A second image reveals her more glamorous look as she gazes into the eyes of Prince Robert, played by relative newcomer Nicholas Galitzin (The Craft: Legacy).
Rounding out the cast, although not pictured in either of the images, are Billy Porter (Fab G, the gender-neutral fairy godparent), Idina Menzel (Cinderella's stepmother), Pierce Brosnan (King Rowan) and Minnie Driver (Queen Beatrice).
In addition, John Mulaney and James Corden are both playing mice who become footmen, with James also serving as producer and getting a story credit.
The film was initially set to be released theatrically by Sony, until Amazon announced earlier this month it had picked up the project. "I'm excited that we can now offer a wider audience around the world an opportunity to see our movie safely with their loved ones," the director tweeted at the time.
On May 13, Camila tweeted the images with the caption, "WOWWWZA."
The former Fifth Harmony member, who hasn't previously been known for her acting, worked on original songs for the film, according to media reports from 2019, when the project was first announced.
Check out the Cinderella images, above and below, before the film's release this September.