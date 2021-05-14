See Camila Cabello Become a Princess in the First Photos From Her Cinderella Movie

Watch : How Camila Cabello Copes With Crippling OCD & Anxiety

There's nary a pumpkin in sight as Camila Cabello transforms into Cinderella for her upcoming film.

Cinderella, a new musical hitting Amazon Prime in September, released its first-look images on Thursday, May 13. They show the 24-year-old pop star in two scenes from the fairy-tale adaptation directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers).

One of the shot features Camila in her not-yet-elegant attire as she appears to be working on an outfit to wear to the ball. A second image reveals her more glamorous look as she gazes into the eyes of Prince Robert, played by relative newcomer Nicholas Galitzin (The Craft: Legacy).

Rounding out the cast, although not pictured in either of the images, are Billy Porter (Fab G, the gender-neutral fairy godparent), Idina Menzel (Cinderella's stepmother), Pierce Brosnan (King Rowan) and Minnie Driver (Queen Beatrice).

In addition, John Mulaney and James Corden are both playing mice who become footmen, with James also serving as producer and getting a story credit.