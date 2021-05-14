Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Simon Guobadia Sets the Record Straight on Cheating Claims

Simon Guobadia wants the receipts!
Porsha Williams' new fiancé is trying to disprove the recent cheating claim leveraged against him by offering a reward for the "facts."
On Wednesday, May 12, Jessica Harris spoke with Baller Alert to allege that she met Simon, 56, at the Red Martini nightclub in Atlanta on March 30. She claimed he told her about his messy divorce from his wife, Porsha's Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia. (Falynn said this week the divorce is still being finalized).
Jessica alleged that Simon and a group of friends came back to her place on March 30 for a couple hours to hang out. The next day, she said Simon picked her up in his Ferrari for what she referred to as a "date." She said he was "texting and calling every day," adding, "I had no idea that he was talking to Porsha."
Jessica said she was still in contact with him as recently as Sunday, May 9, when she DM'd him after noticing he was at Porsha's house.
"It was just f--ked up," Jessica reflected, now knowing he's engaged.
Simon set the record straight on Instagram on Thursday, May 13, by posting a picture dated March 31. It showed Jessica in the passenger seat of his car on the same date she mentioned in her accusations to Baller Alert. He circled the date and location, which was tagged as Buckhead Village in Atlanta.
"Let's have some fun," he began his post. "If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting for you."
The Jail Dogs producer denied that he cheated on Porsha, too, but didn't mention Jessica by name in his post.
"In the meantime, we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiancé Porsha," Simon continued. "I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened. Let's get to some facts."
Comments are turned off for the post.
Two days ago, Jessica posted a pic of herself, seemingly from the same car ride on March 31, and captioned it with the dig, "He moving faster than his car!"
Porsha, 39, revealed on May 10 that she was in a relationship with Simon, writing that their romance "began a month ago," which would mean around early April. (For the record, Falynn publicly shared news of her divorce on April 22).
"Yes we are crazy in love," Porsha wrote. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."
The Dish Nation star dispelled any rumors that she was the cause of Simon's divorce.
"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January," she explained. "I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."
Later in the day, Simon surprised fans by sharing they were actually engaged. "When I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered," the investor said on social media.
For her part, Falynn addressed the situation with ex-husband and his new fiancée in a statement to E! News on May 11, saying, "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."
E! News has reached out to Jessica and Simon for comment.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)