Listen to Jennifer Lawrence Share the “Breaking F--king News” of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reunion

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Avoids Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Question

Just because you are a celebrity, doesn't mean you can't get excited about breaking celebrity news!

Such is the case for Jennifer Lawrence, an Oscar winner and ultimate celebrity gossip enthusiast. The Hunger Games alum appeared with her pal Heather McMahan on Jackie Schimmel's podcast The Bitch Bible this week, when conversation turned to the romantic reunion between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

"Breaking f--king news," J.Law began. "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They're in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now."

The conversation soon turned to talk of the color of J.Lo's engagement ring from Ben, who popped the question in 2002. As fans will recall, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer sported the $1.2 million dollar pink sparkler until 2004, when the couple split up.

It's not just the Silver Linings Playbook star who is surprised by this recent development between Lopez and Affleck, who were spotted vacationing together in Montana after leaving the star-studded Vax Live concert, which they both attended, earlier this month.