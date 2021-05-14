Sway Bhatia Shares What's in Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Between starring in shows like Succession, using her platform to inspire others and serving up fashionable looks on her Instagram, Sway Bhatia is not like most 12-year-olds. With a schedule as busy as hers, we asked The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers actress to dish on the things she can't live without. From mosquito stickers to an avocado AirPods case and nourishing lip balms, Sway proved to us that she is always prepared. And she shared some great advice for feeling your best self!

"Taking inspiration from role models is important, but it's imperative to find your own voice," the musician explained to E!. "For me, I love experimenting and countering the stereotype. I also wear confidence and kindness with pride."

For everything in Sway's Betsey Johnson handbag, scroll below!